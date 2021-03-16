Earnings results for New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for New Frontier Health.

Dividend Strength: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health does not currently pay a dividend. New Frontier Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

In the past three months, New Frontier Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH



New Frontier Health has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

