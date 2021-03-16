Earnings results for NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NewAge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.47%. The high price target for NBEV is $5.00 and the low price target for NBEV is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NewAge has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, NewAge has a forecasted upside of 64.5% from its current price of $3.04. NewAge has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge does not currently pay a dividend. NewAge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

In the past three months, NewAge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of NewAge is held by insiders. Only 21.35% of the stock of NewAge is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV



Earnings for NewAge are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of NewAge is -2.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NewAge is -2.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NewAge has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here