Earnings results for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.22%. The high price target for OLLI is $123.00 and the low price target for OLLI is $70.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

In the past three months, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $835,843.00 in company stock. Only 16.36% of the stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI



Earnings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are expected to decrease by -7.24% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 27.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 27.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

