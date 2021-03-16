Earnings results for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ON24 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.53%. The high price target for ONTF is $88.00 and the low price target for ONTF is $65.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ON24 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.00, ON24 has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $57.13. ON24 has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 does not currently pay a dividend. ON24 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

In the past three months, ON24 insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $6,879,882.00 in company stock and sold $7,372,650.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings.

Earnings and Valuation of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)



