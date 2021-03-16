Earnings results for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OncoCyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.40%. The high price target for OCX is $7.75 and the low price target for OCX is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte does not currently pay a dividend. OncoCyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

In the past three months, OncoCyte insiders have bought 32,390.78% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,994,158.00 in company stock and sold $15,371.00 in company stock. Only 5.64% of the stock of OncoCyte is held by insiders. 46.53% of the stock of OncoCyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX



Earnings for OncoCyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of OncoCyte is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OncoCyte is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OncoCyte has a P/B Ratio of 8.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

