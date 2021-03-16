Earnings results for Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Optical Cable last announced its earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $13.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Optical Cable has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Dividend Strength: Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable does not currently pay a dividend. Optical Cable does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

In the past three months, Optical Cable insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.70% of the stock of Optical Cable is held by insiders. Only 13.87% of the stock of Optical Cable is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC



The P/E ratio of Optical Cable is -4.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Optical Cable has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

