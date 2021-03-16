Earnings results for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.44%. The high price target for OCDX is $27.00 and the low price target for OCDX is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.27, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a forecasted upside of 37.4% from its current price of $17.66. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

In the past three months, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX



