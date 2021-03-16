Earnings results for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PagerDuty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.73%. The high price target for PD is $57.00 and the low price target for PD is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PagerDuty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.45, PagerDuty has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $42.30. PagerDuty has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty does not currently pay a dividend. PagerDuty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

In the past three months, PagerDuty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,378,427.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by insiders. 83.21% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD



Earnings for PagerDuty are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -57.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -57.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PagerDuty has a P/B Ratio of 10.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

