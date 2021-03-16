Earnings results for Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patria Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.77%. The high price target for PAX is $28.00 and the low price target for PAX is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Patria Investments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.60, Patria Investments has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $17.91. Patria Investments has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Patria Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

In the past three months, Patria Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX



