Earnings results for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.75%. The high price target for WOOF is $32.00 and the low price target for WOOF is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Petco Health and Wellness has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.11, Petco Health and Wellness has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $23.91. Petco Health and Wellness has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness does not currently pay a dividend. Petco Health and Wellness does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

In the past three months, Petco Health and Wellness insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by insiders. 76.52% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

