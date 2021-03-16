Earnings results for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.56%. The high price target for PDD is $210.00 and the low price target for PDD is $52.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinduoduo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.41, Pinduoduo has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $159.13. Pinduoduo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo does not currently pay a dividend. Pinduoduo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

In the past three months, Pinduoduo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD



Earnings for Pinduoduo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Pinduoduo is -174.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pinduoduo is -174.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pinduoduo has a P/B Ratio of 50.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here