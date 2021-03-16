Earnings results for Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Priority Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.15%. The high price target for PRTH is $18.50 and the low price target for PRTH is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Priority Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, Priority Technology has a forecasted upside of 68.1% from its current price of $7.88. Priority Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Priority Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

In the past three months, Priority Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $594,200.00 in company stock. 88.70% of the stock of Priority Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.56% of the stock of Priority Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH



Earnings for Priority Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Priority Technology is 28.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.33. The P/E ratio of Priority Technology is 28.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.65.

