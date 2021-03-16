Earnings results for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Qudian last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 13th, 2020. The reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The company earned $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Qudian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qudian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 52.50%. The high price target for QD is $1.33 and the low price target for QD is $1.33. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qudian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.33, Qudian has a forecasted downside of 52.5% from its current price of $2.80. Qudian has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian does not currently pay a dividend. Qudian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

In the past three months, Qudian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Qudian (NYSE:QD



The P/E ratio of Qudian is 12.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Qudian is 12.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.90. Qudian has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

