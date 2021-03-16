Earnings results for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-18.

Analyst Opinion on Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ra Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 361.17%. The high price target for RMED is $50.00 and the low price target for RMED is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ra Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Ra Medical Systems has a forecasted upside of 361.2% from its current price of $6.18. Ra Medical Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Ra Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

In the past three months, Ra Medical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ra Medical Systems is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED



Earnings for Ra Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.25) to ($9.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ra Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.10. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here