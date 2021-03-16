Earnings results for RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RigNet in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet does not currently pay a dividend. RigNet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

In the past three months, RigNet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RigNet is held by insiders. 71.33% of the stock of RigNet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET



The P/E ratio of RigNet is -5.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RigNet has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

