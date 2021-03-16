Earnings results for Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ring Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 66.22%. The high price target for REI is $1.00 and the low price target for REI is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Ring Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

In the past three months, Ring Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $93,152.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Ring Energy is held by insiders. Only 23.19% of the stock of Ring Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI



Earnings for Ring Energy are expected to decrease by -57.14% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Ring Energy is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ring Energy is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ring Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

