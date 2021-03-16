Earnings results for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RISE Education Cayman in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for RISE Education Cayman.

Dividend Strength: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman does not currently pay a dividend. RISE Education Cayman does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

In the past three months, RISE Education Cayman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.39% of the stock of RISE Education Cayman is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU



Earnings for RISE Education Cayman are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of RISE Education Cayman is -28.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RISE Education Cayman is -28.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RISE Education Cayman has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

