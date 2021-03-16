Earnings results for Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ruhnn in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Ruhnn.

Dividend Strength: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn does not currently pay a dividend. Ruhnn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

In the past three months, Ruhnn insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.25% of the stock of Ruhnn is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN



The P/E ratio of Ruhnn is -18.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ruhnn is -18.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ruhnn has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

