Earnings results for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Semtech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.46%. The high price target for SMTC is $87.00 and the low price target for SMTC is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Semtech has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech does not currently pay a dividend. Semtech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

In the past three months, Semtech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,357,289.00 in company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of Semtech is held by insiders. 97.14% of the stock of Semtech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC



Earnings for Semtech are expected to grow by 35.85% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Semtech is 99.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Semtech is 99.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.93. Semtech has a PEG Ratio of 5.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Semtech has a P/B Ratio of 6.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

