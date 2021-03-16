Earnings results for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SenesTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.56%. The high price target for SNES is $4.00 and the low price target for SNES is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech does not currently pay a dividend. SenesTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

In the past three months, SenesTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of SenesTech is held by insiders. Only 0.96% of the stock of SenesTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES



Earnings for SenesTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.93) to ($1.85) per share. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SenesTech has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

