Earnings results for SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SharpSpring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.15%. The high price target for SHSP is $25.00 and the low price target for SHSP is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring does not currently pay a dividend. SharpSpring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

In the past three months, SharpSpring insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,250,000.00 in company stock. Only 21.18% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by insiders. 58.67% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP



Earnings for SharpSpring are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -36.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -36.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SharpSpring has a P/B Ratio of 7.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

