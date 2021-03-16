Earnings results for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.67.

Analyst Opinion on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.05%. The high price target for SIG is $60.00 and the low price target for SIG is $8.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Signet Jewelers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.63, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.60, Signet Jewelers has a forecasted downside of 45.1% from its current price of $59.33. Signet Jewelers has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers does not currently pay a dividend. Signet Jewelers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

In the past three months, Signet Jewelers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Signet Jewelers is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG



Earnings for Signet Jewelers are expected to grow by 404.29% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Signet Jewelers is -24.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Signet Jewelers has a PEG Ratio of 6.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Signet Jewelers has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

