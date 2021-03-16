Earnings results for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Smartsheet last released its earnings results on December 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Its revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Smartsheet has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Smartsheet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Smartsheet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smartsheet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.48%. The high price target for SMAR is $90.00 and the low price target for SMAR is $45.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smartsheet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.50, Smartsheet has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $66.84. Smartsheet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet does not currently pay a dividend. Smartsheet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

In the past three months, Smartsheet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,235,886.00 in company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by insiders. 94.62% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR



Earnings for Smartsheet are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($1.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -70.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -70.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Smartsheet has a P/B Ratio of 15.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here