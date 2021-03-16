Earnings results for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3599999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 52.16%. The high price target for SNDL is $1.15 and the low price target for SNDL is $0.40. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sundial Growers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. Sundial Growers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers does not currently pay a dividend. Sundial Growers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

In the past three months, Sundial Growers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of Sundial Growers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL



Earnings for Sundial Growers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Sundial Growers is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sundial Growers has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

