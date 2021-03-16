Earnings results for Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synacor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.46%. The high price target for SYNC is $2.20 and the low price target for SYNC is $2.20. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Synacor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.20, Synacor has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $2.19. Synacor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor does not currently pay a dividend. Synacor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

In the past three months, Synacor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Synacor is held by insiders. Only 26.21% of the stock of Synacor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC



The P/E ratio of Synacor is -7.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Synacor is -7.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Synacor has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

