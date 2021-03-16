Earnings results for Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telecom Argentina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.64%. The high price target for TEO is $7.00 and the low price target for TEO is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Telecom Argentina has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Telecom Argentina has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $5.90. Telecom Argentina has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Telecom Argentina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

In the past three months, Telecom Argentina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Telecom Argentina is held by insiders. Only 4.02% of the stock of Telecom Argentina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO



Earnings for Telecom Argentina are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Telecom Argentina is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Telecom Argentina is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.81. Telecom Argentina has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here