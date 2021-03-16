Earnings results for ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.03.

Analyst Opinion on ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ThermoGenesis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 184.28%. The high price target for THMO is $8.50 and the low price target for THMO is $8.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis does not currently pay a dividend. ThermoGenesis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

In the past three months, ThermoGenesis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.00% of the stock of ThermoGenesis is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.13% of the stock of ThermoGenesis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO



Earnings for ThermoGenesis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of ThermoGenesis is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ThermoGenesis is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ThermoGenesis has a P/B Ratio of 9.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

