Earnings results for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.08%. The high price target for TSQ is $15.00 and the low price target for TSQ is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Townsquare Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Townsquare Media has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $10.54. Townsquare Media has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media does not currently pay a dividend. Townsquare Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

In the past three months, Townsquare Media insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,209,434.00 in company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by insiders. 44.72% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ



Earnings for Townsquare Media are expected to grow by 115.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.43 per share. Townsquare Media has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Townsquare Media has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here