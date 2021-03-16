Earnings results for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trillium Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.64%. The high price target for TRIL is $28.00 and the low price target for TRIL is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trillium Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $21.25, Trillium Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 76.6% from its current price of $12.03.

Dividend Strength: Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Trillium Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

In the past three months, Trillium Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $661,672.00 in company stock. 67.46% of the stock of Trillium Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL



Earnings for Trillium Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Trillium Therapeutics is -4.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

