Earnings results for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

Analyst Opinion on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upstart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.72%. The high price target for UPST is $66.00 and the low price target for UPST is $55.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart does not currently pay a dividend. Upstart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

In the past three months, Upstart insiders have bought 0.56% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $23,866,106.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST



Earnings for Upstart are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.11 per share.

