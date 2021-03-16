Earnings results for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Uranium Energy last posted its earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uranium Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.25%. The high price target for UEC is $3.60 and the low price target for UEC is $2.15. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Uranium Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.72, Uranium Energy has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $2.71. Uranium Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Uranium Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

In the past three months, Uranium Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Uranium Energy is held by insiders. Only 22.78% of the stock of Uranium Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC



Earnings for Uranium Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Uranium Energy is -33.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uranium Energy is -33.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Uranium Energy has a P/B Ratio of 7.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

