Earnings results for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Utz Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.02%. The high price target for UTZ is $29.00 and the low price target for UTZ is $18.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Utz Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.44, Utz Brands has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $25.70. Utz Brands has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Utz Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Utz Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Utz Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

In the past three months, Utz Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.61% of the stock of Utz Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ



Earnings for Utz Brands are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.56 per share. Utz Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

