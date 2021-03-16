Earnings results for Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)

Velocity Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Velocity Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.98%. The high price target for VEL is $10.00 and the low price target for VEL is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)

Velocity Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Velocity Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)

In the past three months, Velocity Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Velocity Financial is held by insiders. 68.49% of the stock of Velocity Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)



Earnings for Velocity Financial are expected to grow by 1.61% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Velocity Financial is -5.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Velocity Financial is -5.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Velocity Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

