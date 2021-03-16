Earnings results for VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VerifyMe in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for VerifyMe.

Dividend Strength: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe does not currently pay a dividend. VerifyMe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

In the past three months, VerifyMe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.20% of the stock of VerifyMe is held by insiders. Only 1.29% of the stock of VerifyMe is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME



The P/E ratio of VerifyMe is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VerifyMe is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here