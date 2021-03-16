Earnings results for Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.86%. The high price target for VINP is $39.00 and the low price target for VINP is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

In the past three months, Vinci Partners Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP



