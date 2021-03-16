Earnings results for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.75.

Analyst Opinion on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 270.75%. The high price target for VIRX is $36.00 and the low price target for VIRX is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Viracta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

In the past three months, Viracta Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)



