Earnings results for Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Volt Information Sciences last announced its earnings data on January 12th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.59. The business earned $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Volt Information Sciences has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Volt Information Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Volt Information Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Volt Information Sciences has a forecasted upside of 58.7% from its current price of $3.15. Volt Information Sciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Volt Information Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

In the past three months, Volt Information Sciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.65% of the stock of Volt Information Sciences is held by insiders. Only 26.45% of the stock of Volt Information Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT



Earnings for Volt Information Sciences are expected to grow by 52.63% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Volt Information Sciences is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Volt Information Sciences is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Volt Information Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Volt Information Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

