Earnings results for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Weibo last released its quarterly earnings results on December 27th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Weibo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. Weibo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weibo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.54%. The high price target for WB is $47.50 and the low price target for WB is $34.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Weibo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.43, Weibo has a forecasted downside of 20.5% from its current price of $50.88. Weibo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo does not currently pay a dividend. Weibo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

In the past three months, Weibo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.39% of the stock of Weibo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB



Earnings for Weibo are expected to grow by 35.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 23.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 23.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.93. Weibo has a PEG Ratio of 3.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weibo has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

