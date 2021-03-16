Earnings results for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Analyst Opinion on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.40%. The high price target for WSM is $145.00 and the low price target for WSM is $40.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Williams-Sonoma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.05, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.95, Williams-Sonoma has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $137.00. Williams-Sonoma has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Williams-Sonoma has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 43.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Williams-Sonoma will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.30% next year. This indicates that Williams-Sonoma will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

In the past three months, Williams-Sonoma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,998,100.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Williams-Sonoma is held by insiders. 98.58% of the stock of Williams-Sonoma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM



Earnings for Williams-Sonoma are expected to decrease by -3.13% in the coming year, from $6.38 to $6.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 26.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 26.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Williams-Sonoma has a PEG Ratio of 2.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Williams-Sonoma has a P/B Ratio of 8.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here