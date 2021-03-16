Earnings results for Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Bank is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Woori Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Woori Financial Group.

Dividend Strength: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. Woori Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

In the past three months, Woori Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of Woori Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF



Earnings for Woori Financial Group are expected to decrease by -0.60% in the coming year, from $5.02 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Woori Financial Group is 3.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Woori Financial Group is 3.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.82. Woori Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

