Earnings results for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-12.02.

Analyst Opinion on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.56%. The high price target for YTEN is $25.00 and the low price target for YTEN is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yield10 Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.33, Yield10 Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $16.34. Yield10 Bioscience has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Yield10 Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

In the past three months, Yield10 Bioscience insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,242,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 6.08% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN



Earnings for Yield10 Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.78) to ($2.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Yield10 Bioscience is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yield10 Bioscience is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

