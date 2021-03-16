Earnings results for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.99%. The high price target for ZTO is $32.00 and the low price target for ZTO is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

In the past three months, ZTO Express (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.19% of the stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO



Earnings for ZTO Express (Cayman) are expected to grow by 31.18% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 33.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 33.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.44. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

