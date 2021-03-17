Earnings results for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.39%. The high price target for ALPN is $22.00 and the low price target for ALPN is $17.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpine Immune Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.40, Alpine Immune Sciences has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $13.53. Alpine Immune Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Alpine Immune Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

In the past three months, Alpine Immune Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,680,100.00 in company stock. 76.10% of the stock of Alpine Immune Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.86% of the stock of Alpine Immune Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN



Earnings for Alpine Immune Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences is -9.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences is -9.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alpine Immune Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

