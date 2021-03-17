Earnings results for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alta Equipment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.30%. The high price target for ALTG is $16.00 and the low price target for ALTG is $8.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alta Equipment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alta Equipment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alta Equipment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.99% of the stock of Alta Equipment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alta Equipment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -7.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -7.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alta Equipment Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Alta Equipment Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

