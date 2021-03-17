Earnings results for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5699999999999998.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 230.71%. The high price target for APLT is $85.00 and the low price target for APLT is $44.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Applied Therapeutics insiders have bought 58.28% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,148,584.00 in company stock and sold $725,646.00 in company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of Applied Therapeutics is held by insiders. 54.25% of the stock of Applied Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Applied Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.51) to ($4.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Therapeutics is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied Therapeutics is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

