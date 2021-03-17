Earnings results for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armata Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.37%. The high price target for ARMP is $9.00 and the low price target for ARMP is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Armata Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

In the past three months, Armata Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.30% of the stock of Armata Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.68% of the stock of Armata Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP



Earnings for Armata Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($0.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals is -3.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals is -3.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

