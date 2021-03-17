Earnings results for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.80%. The high price target for ASLN is $6.00 and the low price target for ASLN is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $4.05. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

In the past three months, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.64% of the stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN



Earnings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is -3.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is -3.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

