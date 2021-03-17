Earnings results for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athira Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.06%. The high price target for ATHA is $53.00 and the low price target for ATHA is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Athira Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Athira Pharma has a forecasted upside of 103.1% from its current price of $20.93. Athira Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Athira Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

In the past three months, Athira Pharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,999,998.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 66.68% of the stock of Athira Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA



Earnings for Athira Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to ($1.73) per share.

