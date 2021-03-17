Earnings results for Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celsion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.48%. The high price target for CLSN is $4.00 and the low price target for CLSN is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Celsion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Celsion has a forecasted upside of 90.5% from its current price of $2.10. Celsion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion does not currently pay a dividend. Celsion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

In the past three months, Celsion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.49% of the stock of Celsion is held by insiders. Only 13.73% of the stock of Celsion is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN



Earnings for Celsion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celsion has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

