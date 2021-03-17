Earnings results for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.90%. The high price target for CRVS is $12.00 and the low price target for CRVS is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Corvus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

In the past three months, Corvus Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,849,999.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 45.12% of the stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.80% of the stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS



Earnings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals is -2.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

